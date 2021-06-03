Rice Partnership LLC Has $7.68 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Rice Partnership LLC trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Generac accounts for 2.7% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Generac by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Generac by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $2,696,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $2,527,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $319.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.93.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.