Rice Partnership LLC Has $964,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 390,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 47,468 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 94,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 72,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 196,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,948. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

