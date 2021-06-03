Rice Partnership LLC Sells 586 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.26. The stock had a trading volume of 84,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,724. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

