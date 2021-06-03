Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.50 million-$90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.49 million.

Rimini Street stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.39. 11,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.85 million, a P/E ratio of -24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rimini Street has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.70.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

