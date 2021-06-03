Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $83.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.
NYSE RBLX opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.52.
In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $287,018,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
