Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $103.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $83.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

NYSE RBLX opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.52.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $287,018,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.