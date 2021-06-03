Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Erste Group lowered Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered Roche from a reduce rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $296.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. Roche has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.2782 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Roche’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 3,477.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 448,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 436,426 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Roche by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 275,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Roche by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Roche by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 88,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 408,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.