Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.56. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 8,300,889 shares changing hands.

RYCEY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.