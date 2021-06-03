Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $17,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,699 shares of company stock worth $32,925,991. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.99 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

