Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

RDHL has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, WBB Securities cut shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $334.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.42. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 118.36% and a negative return on equity of 252.14%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 22.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.