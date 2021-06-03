Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 2,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth $1,238,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

