Royal Bank of Canada Raises Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$50.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.13. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 531,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,813,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,608,000. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

