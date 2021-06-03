Royale Finance Trading Down 10% This Week (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $519,379.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.55 or 0.00297359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00226801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.04 or 0.01201895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,925.29 or 1.00172149 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034296 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.