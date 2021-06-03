Royce & Associates LP Acquires 551,092 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,122,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 15,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $27,504.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,906.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $123,066.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,881 shares of company stock worth $204,723 over the last ninety days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $305.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

