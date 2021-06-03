Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $73,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVAV opened at $111.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 0.35. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,206.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 271,625 shares of company stock valued at $30,586,233. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. TheStreet lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

