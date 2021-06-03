Royce & Associates LP Buys 65,000 Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,131,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.78% of Reed’s worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 41,437 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reed’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reed’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 26.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reed's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REED opened at $1.03 on Thursday. Reed’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 239.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED).

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.