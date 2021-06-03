Royce & Associates LP Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 13.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

CRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.89 million, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 1.80. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.49.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.60 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.