Royce & Associates LP Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 501,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Gaia were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 426.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $244.81 million, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.66. Gaia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

GAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

