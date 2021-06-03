Royce & Associates LP Raises Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 100.5% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 127,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $97.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.37. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

