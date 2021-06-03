RSK Infrastructure Framework Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $149.75 million and $1.94 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00070642 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00286993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00197306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.22 or 0.01184100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,464.16 or 0.99832176 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033891 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 731,860,009 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

