Ruler Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $195,889.05 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $195,889.05 and $89,710.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $52.39 or 0.00136049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00070013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.44 or 0.00284189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00200608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.95 or 0.01184010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,517.92 or 1.00023959 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00034087 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

