RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.30. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.00. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $133.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.93.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. The firm had revenue of $104.26 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,529.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RumbleON stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of RumbleON worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

