Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Maureen Ann Kelly Sells 500 Shares

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Maureen Ann Kelly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.91, for a total value of C$16,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,203 shares in the company, valued at C$2,145,830.73.

RUS stock opened at C$32.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 21.61. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$15.20 and a 1 year high of C$34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.50.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. Analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.33%.

RUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.86.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

