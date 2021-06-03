Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Maureen Ann Kelly Sells 500 Shares

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Maureen Ann Kelly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.91, for a total value of C$16,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,203 shares in the company, valued at C$2,145,830.73.
RUS stock opened at C$32.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 21.61. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$15.20 and a 1 year high of C$34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.50.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. Analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.86.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
