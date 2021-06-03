Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,790,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889,935 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $63,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

