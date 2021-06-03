Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,846 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $71,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.4% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $46.05 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

