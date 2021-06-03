Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,366,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904,922 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $75,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,387 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,786,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,180,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

INVH stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.16. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $36.94.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

