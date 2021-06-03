Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $71.94 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,702,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,846 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $71,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Shares of CARR opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $47.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

