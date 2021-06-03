Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,751,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.59% of UDR worth $76,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of UDR by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE UDR opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.72.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.08%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.