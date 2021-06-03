Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 163,956 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163,956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $76,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Mosaic by 4.7% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $3,005,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $6,506,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic by 17.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $835,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on MOS shares. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

