Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Gap Down to $16.73

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $16.10. Ryerson shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 523 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $617.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,136.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $124,125.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,359 shares of company stock worth $662,336. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,958,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,408 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 270,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

