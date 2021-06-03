Sadoff Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. L Brands comprises about 2.7% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of L Brands worth $38,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in L Brands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,186 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $187,393,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $92,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LB traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $66.06. 70,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LB shares. CIBC lifted their price target on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

