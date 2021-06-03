Sadoff Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $26,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after acquiring an additional 307,960 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,706. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

