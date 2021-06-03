Sadoff Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 65.2% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 47,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,549. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a market cap of $118.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

