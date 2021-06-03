Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.86. The stock had a trading volume of 39,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.84. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $445.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

