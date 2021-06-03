SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.
Shares of SAIL opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.14 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
