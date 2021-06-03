SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Shares of SAIL opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.14 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

