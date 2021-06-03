Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4) Trading Down 1.1%

Salt Lake Potash Limited (LON:SO4)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.02 ($0.26). Approximately 205,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 355,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.25 ($0.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of £147.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

About Salt Lake Potash (LON:SO4)

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

