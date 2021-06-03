Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to “Outperform”

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.23. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,204,000. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300,401 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 556.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 966,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after buying an additional 819,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,861,000.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

