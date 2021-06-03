Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stake Lessened by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,595 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $43,921,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after acquiring an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,896,000 after acquiring an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $1.9061 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

