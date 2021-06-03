Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of SPHDF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.64. 5,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. It is developing Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) product portfolio to treat patients irrespective of causative mutations, disease stage, or age.

