SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €122.00 ($143.53) target price by Nord/LB in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €132.27 ($155.61).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €114.12 ($134.26) on Thursday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a fifty-two week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €113.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The firm has a market cap of $134.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

