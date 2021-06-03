SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,949 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SAP by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after acquiring an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of SAP by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 951,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 173,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP opened at $139.14 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

