Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $28.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63. Sapiens International has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 234,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 74,576 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 147,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sapiens International by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sapiens International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sapiens International by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 64,313 shares during the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.