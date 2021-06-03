SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Boosted by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 273.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC opened at $309.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.83. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.72 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,734 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

