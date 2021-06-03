Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

NYSE SLB traded up $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,123,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,116,263. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

