Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

SHNWF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schroders currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

SHNWF opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $51.80.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

