Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Cut by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after buying an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,713,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 452,098 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,765,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,038,000 after purchasing an additional 381,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.30. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,176. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30.

