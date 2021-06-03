Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strid Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 963,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 943,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,210,000 after acquiring an additional 61,289 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 902,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $101.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.30. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

