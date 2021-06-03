Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 100,000 Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 1.59% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,755,000.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ DLCA opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.