Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys New Shares in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRPMU opened at $10.07 on Thursday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

