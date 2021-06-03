Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.01 Million in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,555,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,603,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPNV stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

