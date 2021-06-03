Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $512,000 in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Bridgetown 2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTNB. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridgetown 2 stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

